FREE Tarot Reading Online

The internet has never been more inundated with free offers for the best psychic services. Free tarot readings, free numerology readings, free psychic readings, free everything. There are so many websites out there offering their services, how can you decide where to go? I’m going to give you some pointers on where to find the best free tarot readings online.

There are well-known best practices for finding legitimate and reliable readings, and they don’t have to break the bank either. And by using our tips you can avoid scams and fakes. Want to know how the Tarot can help you improve self-awareness and self-reflection, guiding you towards the best course of action in your life? Keep reading and we’ll tell you how.

The Tarot

The Tarot was developed in the mid-fifteenth century in Europe. It is a deck of 78 cards, and each card is typically illustrated beautifully with unique imagery, symbolism and a story to tell. Twenty-two of the cards are called the Major Arcana, and they represent our life’s karmic and spiritual lessons.

The remaining cards, the 56 minor Arcana cards, outline our trials and tribulations in our everyday lives. Included therein are the 16 tarot court cards, which represent different personality traits that we may express at any time in our lives. There are also 40 numbered cards that are organized into four suits. They all represent various situations that we can encounter in our daily lives.

Tarot cards are tools that connect us to the spiritual energies in our lives. They work like mirrors of our soul, blueprints of our lives. They allow us and help us to self-reflect and become aware of energies or actions that we may be engaging in yet may not be not fully aware of. They can also show us how our choices are impacting our lives and offer us guidance for making better choices.

Contrary to popular belief, tarot cards don’t really tell the future. Rather they help you to access your own inner wisdom and intuition. They put you in touch with your subconscious and allow you to make discoveries that, should you choose to incorporate them into your decision making, can help you to make positive changes in your life.

How to do a tarot reading

When doing a tarot reading for yourself, you shuffle the deck while meditating on your question. Your question or the situation that you were interested in learning more about, should be very clear in your mind. Then you draw the cards using only your intuition. Some cards might feel like they’re jumping out at you, others may feel like you don’t want to touch them. Trust your gut.

Wondering how you can do a tarot reading for someone else? The truth is that they don’t actually need to touch the cards. When you meditate on the question, you can simply focus on them and their energy instead of your own. The tarot cards are really just like a roadmap. If you effectively tap into their energy or their situation and then allow the cards to be the tool of communication, their message will be clear and instant.

This is why a professional psychic does not need to be in the room with you in order to do a tarot reading for you. All they need is the cards in their hands, strong focus, and the ability to tap into your energy. Then last but not least, they need to be able to interpret the meaning of the cards.

Free tarot readings online

There are actually a lot of websites where you can digitally shuffle your own deck with a click, select your own cards with a few more clicks, and then simply read the meaning of the cards that the computer spits out. And you might be surprised to learn that these results can be exceptionally accurate! The computer is quite good at putting together all of the information, the meaning of the cards, where they appear in the spread, and how they relate to one another.

Check out this website called Lotus Tarot. It’s absolutely free and super easy. You can even choose the kind of deck you want to use. Psychic Source also has a great free online tarot card reading. Once again, you simply meditate on your question, click on the cards that you want to choose, and you’ll receive your reading. On some websites you can even download or print the results. But isn’t there more to a tarot card reading than this? Is it really that simple?

Free tarot readings with a professional psychic

The answer is no, it’s not really that simple. Although computer-generated tarot card readings can be very accurate, they are never going to be as focused, deep, and thorough as a full reading with a professional psychic. That’s because a computer doesn’t have its own intuitive powers. Although you are able to transfer your energy into the cards when you meditate on your question, all that the computer can do is analyze the results and return that energy to you.

A professional psychic, on the other hand, has years of experience and understands how all of these cards interrelate. Additionally, a professional psychic who specializes in tarot divination probably has a whole bunch of other psychic abilities as well. That means that the tarot is only one tool in their toolkit.

In addition to divination, an intuitive can go much deeper into what the cards might be trying to say. A clairvoyant may receive visual images and visions that further explain the meaning of your cards. A psychic medium, for example, can communicate with a departed spirit that may be appearing in your spread. If you’re seeking the help of the tarot in order to overcome loss or grief, a psychic who also has mediumship abilities would be a really wonderful combination for you.

Why do professional psychics give free readings?

There are tons of offers on the web but you have to be careful to find a psychic advisor that you can trust. So, why would a professional psychic even offer free readings? The answer is two-fold. A professional psychic definitely expects to get paid for their work. Psychics working in divination and other forms of psychic healing and guidance, also have bills to pay, children to feed, and regular lives to live.

But most people who go into this line of work honestly do enjoy helping others. They were born with a gift and they want to help other people succeed in their lives and overcome their obstacles. If their gifts can help you do this, then as a doctor heals your wounds, a psychic can heal your spirit and your soul.

Free readings for charity

Therefore, some professional psychics offer free readings simply out of charity. If you are somebody who is a victim of a terrible crime or are looking for a missing person, there are professional psychics out there who will help you locate your missing loved one or help to solve a crime.

They consider this their service to humanity, and although they only do freebies from time to time, they do happen. Other psychics offer free professional tarot readings in public chat forums. You may have to wait a while to get yours, but they are definitely out there!

Free readings for publicity

However, offering free readings can also be a really great way for a psychic to meet new clients. Professional psychics might be interested in expanding their client base, that doesn’t mean it’s just about money. The best way to let people know what services you offer is by letting people try them. It’s kind of like restaurants or makeup stores giving out free samples. They are confident enough in their product that they know you will return for more if you really like it.

Free readings for security

Psychics also understand that, because there are a lot of scams out there, many people need extra reassurance. The best way of doing this is by making a connection with your client and showing them straight up that you are the real deal.

If they can tap into your psychic energy and connect with you in a meaningful way in the first few minutes of their conversation, and you feel that psychic connection and security with your chosen psychic, then they know that you can move forward and make a decision that is unencumbered.

Otherwise, you might be spending the whole session worrying about whether what you’re hearing is real or not. And let’s be honest, a psychic connection doesn’t work if you’re not 100% committed and focused. The psychic is trying to read your energy and your cards, but your mind is somewhere else and not in the present moment, they’re going to have a very difficult time figuring out what’s really going on. They will probably be picking up on your nervousness and your fears instead of the real question that you wanted to be answered in the first place.

The best websites with free tarot readings

Where will you look first?

As you can see there are a lot of options out there for free tarot readings online. Go ahead and play with the online cards. Get to know the Tarot, get to know how it works, and then when you’re ready to go deeper, check out one of our partner sites and choose the special that is best for you.

And do write us back in the comments section below to let us know how it goes! We always want to hear about your experiences.

