FREE Horoscope Readings

Horoscope readings can address all aspects of your life from love and career to family and personal growth. Whether you’ve been studying astrology for years or this is your first time digging into this ancient form of divination, astrology can be a useful guide in navigating all of the energies that surround you every day.

Astrology is the study of the sun, the moon, the planets, and all of the stars, and how they travel across our celestial sky from day-to-day and year-to-year. Horoscopes are much more complex than what you might think. Typically, what you see in your morning newspaper is only a small part of the story. Let’s take a look at how it all works.

Your personal horoscope is based on your natal chart. Your natal chart is made by determining where all of the planets were aligned at the time of your birth. It is calculated from the exact time, day, month, and year of your birth as well as your location at the time. It also incorporates the location of the sun and the moon and which signs they were residing in at the time of your birth. All of these elements are brought together in order to create a blueprint of your own personality and your life path. Your natal chart will clearly display all of the transits that were activating your chart at that time, whether fast-moving or slow-moving planets.

Astrology does not predict the future but a horoscope can tell you which energies will be strong in your life at a given time. That, in turn, can help you make informed decisions. Because all humans have free will there is no way that astrology can predict certain outcomes with accuracy. However, if certain planets display in your chart in a particular way so as to create powerful energy, whether positive or negative, those energies to support your choices and actions.

General sun sign horoscopes

Most of the horoscopes that you see in newspapers and magazines are simply based on your sun sign. Your sun sign is the sign that the sun resided in during the month of your birth. Obviously, these horoscopes are going to be very general because they apply to every single person who was born during that one month period.

It is highly unlikely that anyone would fall so squarely within the characteristics of one particular sign. However, the sun sign is important. Your sun sign determines your outward characteristics or your ego and how you present to the outside world and says a lot about your personality and your motivations.

Personalized horoscopes

Personalized horoscopes will take a lot of other elements into account. As important, is your moon sign, which as you may have guessed, is where the moon was residing during your time of birth. As the sun sign represents your outward characteristics, your moon sign represents your internal world. Your moon sign describes your unconscious mind, emotions and your inner world in general.

If your sun sign is at odds with your moon sign they will temper each other. If both your sun sign and your moon sign are of the same element or have a similar energy, then you will likely have a personality where those aspects are even more powerful.

You can see that a personalized horoscope is necessary if you’re looking for accuracy. Everyone’s natal chart is different, even with twins! Twins may have the same planetary transits in their chart at the time of birth, however, they share the chart between them and embody different aspects of it.

Kinds of horoscopes

There are lots of different kinds of horoscopes out there. Using your natal chart, your professional astrologer can answer any question you might have. They can also predict the energies that will be at play in your life at a certain point in time. Using mathematical calculations and computers, the energies at play in your life can be determined with significant accuracy. Therefore, depending on what you want, your professional astrologer can give you daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly horoscopes.

Tarot horoscope

Tarot and astrology are very closely linked. Since the emergence of The Order of the Golden Dawn, every tarot card in the Major Arcana has been assigned an astrological sign form the Zodiac. Both practices tap into the powers of the astral world.

Whereas astrology focuses on the mathematics of the planets and their movements through the skies, tarot focuses on the energies behind them. Therefore, the use of tarot cards during your tarot horoscope reading can give you deeper insights into the spiritual energies behind your horoscope reading.

Love horoscopes

Love horoscopes will look at the natal charts of both yourself and your partner and see how they are compatible. Knowing the energies at play between the two of you can be extremely enlightening about your relationship. It can help you determine where your strengths lie and also where your challenges might be.

Having this information will assist you in making wise choices and evolving into the best partner you can be. Especially if you’re just getting to know someone, it is very helpful to know what makes them tick! Imagine knowing that your newest love interest’s chart aligns so perfectly with yours that you could be soulmates. Wouldn’t you want to know that? I sure would!

On the other hand, if it looks like your current relationship only spells conflict and adversity, it might just help you make that decision to walk away. Astrology should never make your choices for you, but knowing that certain energies will continue to influence your situation no matter what you do, will clarify a lot of things for you.

Moon horoscopes

As we mentioned before, your moon sign expresses your inner and emotional world. Not only does it affect your personality blueprint on the whole, but as the moon changes phases and moves through things like eclipses, it also affects each sign differently. Although there are common elements, not everyone will be affected in the same way. Throughout the year when the moon moves into your moon sign, you will be particularly sensitive to its energy.

When doing a compatibility horoscope, for example, it is very important to look at both parties’ moon signs. Clearly, how you relate to one another emotionally is really important to the health of the relationship! Moon horoscopes will tell you all about your inner world and the inner world of anyone else that you are investigating, and how the two either fit together or don’t.

Additionally, the path of the moon through its phases and through the signs will also affect your daily life. The moon travels through each sign in only two and a half days! This means that the energy of the moon is shifting much more quickly. It is very important to read both your sun horoscope and your moon horoscope in order to gain a full picture. Knowing where the moon will be and how it will progress will give you insight into the past, present, and future emotional you.

How much do horoscope readings cost?

Doing a natal chart for someone used to be quite an involved and time-consuming process, but thanks to computers, the calculations can be generated almost instantly. But running the calculation is the only a fraction of the art of writing horoscopes. Your professional astrologer will have to have a deep understanding of all of the celestial bodies and their energies as they travel, otherwise, they will be able to give you an accurate horoscope reading.

The good news is that it doesn’t have to take very long or be very expensive to get a horoscope reading, and there are lots of great offers out there especially for first-time customers. You can get a very basic horoscope reading practically for free. But if you really want to dig in deep and to get answers about the past, present, and the future, you will probably wind up paying something. Gaining that experience takes your professional astrologer years of study and practice.

If you’re determined to get a free horoscope reading, there are plenty of online sites where you can simply put in your birth date and time and the computer will generate a reading for you. But if you want a truly insightful reading, check out some of our recommended partners. You can get a professional horoscope reading one for as little as $1.99! I’ll share a few of our favorites with you.

Pros of horoscope readings

Gives you detailed information about your outward personality

Gives you detailed information about your outward personality Also tells you about your unconscious desires and urges

Also tells you about your unconscious desires and urges Can help you find your life path

Can help you find your life path Will tell you if you are your partner are compatible!

Will tell you if you are your partner are compatible! Assists you in making big decisions, especially with regard to timing

