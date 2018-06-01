FREE Online Psychic Reading Chat Rooms

Rate this post

There are two kinds of online psychic reading chat rooms: public and private. Public online psychic chat rooms are a place for professional psychics, students, and people who are just curious, to get together and talk about the paranormal, psychic abilities, premonitions and anything else that falls under the umbrella of extrasensory perception and spiritual experiences. Most of them are friendly, light-hearted places where you can ask questions and share your experiences with others, and even get free readings from a professional or student psychic.

Public psychic chat rooms

Some people who come to psychic chat rooms are simply looking to learn more and share experiences. Others are looking for free in-depth readings. A chat room can be a great place to find a professional psychic to work with. You may have the opportunity to work with a psychic student, who is likely to be under the guidance of a mentor, but their readings may or may not be as accurate or professional as you wish. Most of these chat rooms are moderated by professional psychics, so you can try to find out if they will offer free readings – many of them do!

But keep in mind, that most free chat room readings are done in a public forum, they will be in front of other people. You will be missing the sense of privacy, especially if you want to discuss very private matters. Although many sites do protect your anonymity, some do have restrictions on the topics you are allowed to address in their public forum.

Private psychic chat rooms

So, if what you are really looking for is an in-depth psychic reading, your best bet is to check out a private online psychic chat room. There are lots of professional sites who offer introductory deals, like the first three minutes for free, or a special low rate like the first 10 minutes for $1.99. So, if what you want is a truly private psychic chat, then you need to look at a professional service, which will require at least some payment.

Why do professional psychics give free readings?

A lot of professional psychics will offer a special deal in order to introduce themselves. They may take the time to chat with you for free, allowing you to ask questions so you can get to know them and their abilities. However, in order to actually receive an in-depth psychic reading, you typically will have to pay something. Their thinking is that if they offer you the time for free, you will realize quickly that their abilities are real that their psychic readings are well worth the cost.

Here are a few free and public psychic reading chat rooms to check out, and also a few private psychic reading chat rooms with really great deals. Read on and then decide what works best for you!

Our favorite public psychic chat rooms

Public and free psychic reading chat rooms are usually moderated by volunteer professional psychics. There are also interns who are there to gain experience and other people who are new to the field. Some of the forums even welcome skeptics for the sake of thoughtful debate.

Anybody There

Anybody There is a free, public, psychic reading chat room that is very highly rated. It started as a forum for paranormal activity where people could go to talk about things that they didn’t feel comfortable speaking to family members or friends about. It is a safe environment to discuss anything from paranormal experiences to psychic abilities and personal questions.

There is a wide range of people that come to this site. Some are professional psychics, some are studying to become professional, and some are just curious. This forum allows non-believers to participate. You’ll have to register in order to join the conversation, and you’ll have to accept the rules and guidelines.

The rules at Anybody There are all clearly spelled out and are intended to protect the people in the forum. Interrupting readings or using aggressive or verbally abusive language is not allowed. If you are a student of psychic readings, you will have the opportunity to practice doing readings yon others only after being a member for a while. Members do have the benefit of receiving free psychic readings through the forum.

Psychic readings have become a huge part of the Anybody There community, and you can get some really great reading absolutely free. However, readings will have to be scheduled in advance because the traffic is simply too high to accommodate drop-in instant readings. So, if you need help now, this is not the best place for you.

Mystic Familiar

Mystic Familiar is another online free psychic reading chat room. They have 10 separate spiritual and psychic chat rooms with two membership levels. Mystic familiar has been around since 2002 and was created as an online forum for spiritual development classes, readings, and healing for people from all around the world.

At Mystic Familiar, you will have to subscribe in order to take advantage of the free psychic chat rooms. They offer free psychic and mediumship readings as well as healing, psychic and spiritual learning, and development classes to develop your own psychic mediumship and healing abilities.

These chats rooms are available 24/7 and are attended by psychics and mediums from all around the world. You will meet psychics, shaman, healers, mediums, pagans, Wiccans, witches, and all kinds of kindred spirits. You can chat about all sorts of metaphysical questions and all kinds of new age and alternative ways of thinking.

As a subscribing member, you have access to one of the 10 chat rooms, the free psychic chat room. However, if you are a paying subscriber, you have access to all 10 chat rooms. For about $7 You can become a one-month trial member and have access to Psychic Chat, Psychic Readings, Tarot Readings, Clairvoyant Readings, Tarot Classes, Clairvoyant Classes, and Spiritual Healing.

Mystic Sisterhood

Mystic Sisterhood is another free psychic chat room that offers free readings of all kinds, advice, emotional support, informational groups, as well as healing sessions. There are forums and discussions on angels, animal totems, past lives, spirit guides, healing and other topics.

This community has a team of volunteer mediums, tarot readers, and clairvoyants that moderate and run the discussions and readings. The chats and readings are moderated and free.

On Mystic Sisterhood you can find free psychic chat room readings on almost every Sunday night at 10 p.m. Most of them are offered by administrator psychics, so you know you will be working with a professional. The readings are free, but you do have to be a registered member to see the link and participate. It looks like a great site, but when I tried to register I couldn’t! I tried to register three times but it bumped me off as a spammer. Oh well, I guess I won’t be getting any free psychic readings there!

Soul Development

Soul Development is another community forum that also offers some free psychic readings. However, in order to request a reading, you do have to be a member of the community, and those members who are active in the community by engaging in thoughtful discussions, etc. will be prioritized. You must be over 18 to request or receive a reading.

Soul Development offers a lot of interesting areas of learning and exploration. Also, free readings are only given their dedicated, professional readers. If you are a professional psychic, you can apply to become a dedicated reader, but you will be thoroughly screened and must be approved before providing free psychic readings to anyone the forum.

The site also offers tips and tools for becoming a better reader, and other areas of study and participation such as Tarot, personal improvement workshops, and forums for crystals and astrology. Soul Development is an offshoot from the Psychic Forum and Clairvoyant Forum, which is another place for learning and expanding your knowledge, having thought-provoking discussions, as well as developing your skills as a psychic.

Do you know what kind of psychic reading you want?

Go ahead and explore some of these truly free psychic reading chat rooms to get a sense of what different readings are like. Especially if you’re just starting out, it can be a little bit overwhelming when you go to some of the professional online psychic sites only to discover 10,000 options! Professional psychics have a multitude of specialties and abilities, and you really need to know what they are before you can decide what will be best for you.

Types of psychic readings

There are so many different kinds of psychic readings. First, let’s take a look at that long list of psychic abilities that you’ll find on every psychic’s professional profile. Some of them will say clairvoyant or clairaudient. What does that mean, and what kind of a reading will you wind up with?

The Clairs

Psychic abilities that involve heightened senses of perception are often referred to as ‘The Clairs.’ A clairvoyant, for example, has ‘clear seeing.’ Psychics or clairvoyants can see things that most other people cannot see. They receive their psychic intuitive information visually. That can happen through visions or a kind of ‘second sight.’ Perhaps they will be able to see certain energies surrounding you or get flashes and images of things that are to come in your life. Others receive their information audially, or via touch. The Clairs are like an extension of the typical five senses.

Psychic Mediums

Other psychics will state that they are mediums. So, what is a medium actually? Now, don’t forget that a psychic medium can also be clairvoyant, but what differentiates them is that they are able to speak with people who have passed on to the other side. This can also include the departed spirits of pets. Psychic mediums have a way of walking between the worlds of the living and the spirits on the other side, and they have a gift of communicating with them. They can interpret what the spirits are saying or wanting and then channel those messages back to you. A clairvoyant does not necessarily have this gift!

Divination

Divination is another form of psychic reading. Divination involves using tools such as the Tarot, I-Ching, or runes, to give you information about energies that are influencing you in your life from the past, in the present, and in the future. With Tarot cards, for example, rather than predicting the future, they are symbolic of certain energies that are impacting you in your life. They are guides offering you insight into what forces might be affecting you. They encourage self-reflection and self-awareness. What you do with that information is up to you.

Numerology is another popular method of divination that is similar to astrology in some ways. Based on the assumption that the building blocks of the universe are numbers, numerology can tell you about the energies that you came into this world with, the energies behind the name that you were given at birth, what your soul’s purpose is, and how to stay on your life path. By using the Pythagorean alphabet, these numbers can shed a lot of information on your past present and future life.

Spirit guides

A lot of psychics also have the ability to communicate with spirit or angel guides. They are able to make a connection with the angels and spirits around all of us. All of life is energy, and whether this energy is present in a physical body on this Earth, or on the other side in a more unexplainable composition, we are all interconnected and communication is always possible. Evolved spirits and souls are around us all of the time. They are guiding us and offering us support and advice. Certain psychics have sensitized their connection to these spirits and are able to channel the messages they have for us. They can also connect to the angels and spirits around you in order to communicate to you what messages or words of advice they would like to share with you.

Learn from a free psychic chat room

You can see how many possibilities are out there, and why it is important to know what you want before you go looking for your perfect, free psychic reading. Once you have discovered which area is of greatest interest to you, go ahead and learn more about it by joining a free psychic chat room forum. You can ask a lot of questions and learn by observing others receiving and/or giving readings. When you think you’re ready and you know what question you want to ask, you can apply to have your free reading done.

However, some of you might already know all of this, and you really are just ready to have some burning questions answered. Maybe your questions are quite personal and deep, and you require more focus and time? Or maybe you don’t like being in a public forum discussing such intimate issues. And keep in mind that in some public chat rooms they don’t even allow you to discuss health issues, for example, because they are deemed inappropriate for a public forum. In this case, what you need is a private psychic reading chat room. A full session where you can get deep into your issue and really spend the time coming up with the solutions you seek.

The best private psychic reading chat rooms

So, what if you really want an in-depth reading, but you’re not comfortable discussing intimate details about your life and future in a room full of people – even if it is virtual? Well, there are quasi-free psychic reading chat rooms, but in reality, if you want a full and in-depth psychic reading, you will wind up paying something. That is because professional psychics spend a lot of time and energy giving you a full reading. It’s much more than just answering a quick question or your horoscope for the day. A true psychic will spend time with you to absorb your energy, and then, whether using the Tarot, I Ching, intuition, or spirit guides, they will take the time to really delve into your spiritual surroundings and trajectory.

Oranum

There are several websites like Oranum, which allow you to chat with your psychic for as long as you like. You must become a member first, but you don’t pay anything until you schedule an actual reading. So, what’s the difference? Basically, you can ask your psychic lots of questions and they will certainly tell you all about how they work, how your reading would progress, what kinds of questions they can answer, and which methods they can use. Their hope is that you will enjoy your conversation with them and gain trust in your relationship. At this point, you will comfortable enough to schedule a full reading. This reading would, of course, incur a fee.

Psychic Sign

Psychic Sign is another online website that offers unlimited chats with psychics online. It is an affiliate of the Oranum website, that operates on the same model. You register as a member and receive access to their online chat room.

You can choose your psychic and ask the questions that you want. But in order to get your personalized reading, you will have to pay for it. They’re pretty confident in their services, which is a good sign.

Affordable private psychic chat room readings

So, if private psychic reading chat rooms aren’t totally free, how can you find one that’s cheap? There are some excellent online websites with professional psychics that will offer new customer specials that are very affordable. You can utilize the chat, but rather than having other people in the room it will just be you and your psychic. And you will get the undivided attention of your psychic so you can delve into your deepest, personal questions in a private setting.

We have a couple of trusted partners that we have a history of working with, and we recommend their services for a reason. It’s true that there are a lot of scams out there, so working with a reputable website is very important. These websites screen their psychics before hiring them to work on their site. Every psychic lists their areas of expertise as well as their experience. You can see your psychic’s photo and sometimes you can watch them on a live stream. On all of these sites, you can choose the method you prefer for your reading. Whether you would like to do a video chat, a written, or an old-fashioned phone call, it is easy to make your choice online on the psychic’s profile page. The psychics all have customer reviews and ratings, so it’s a great opportunity to see if the reviews reflect what you are looking for.

Recommended psychic chat room readings

Psychic reading chat rooms at Kasamba are a great bet because their psychics are thoroughly vetted. Psychics at Kasamba only work at this site, and they are chosen meticulously. Instead of having hundreds of psychics to choose from where just looking at the website can make you dizzy, Kasamba psychics are chosen specifically for their area of expertise.

The website has great filters and areas of interest and it does a great job of narrowing down the choices for you so that you can easily find your perfect match. What’s even better, is that the first three minutes are free and not just for new customers. You can try out as many psychics as you want for free for the first 3 minutes, and then decide if you want to book a full session or not.

This is great because even if their psychics are all fantastic, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are all a perfect match for you. And new customers will receive 15% off of their first scheduled reading. So, check out Kasamba, find your perfect psychic, and let us know how your psychic chat goes! We really want to know!

Keen

Another great site that I would like to recommend is Keen. Keen also has a lot of options for online psychic reading chats. Online psychic readings are offered in the form of instant messaging chat, as well as some other methods. This is a preferred method for people who feel a little bit uncomfortable being face to face with a psychic in a video chat.

At Keen, you can get your first 10 minutes for only $1.99. Ten minutes is a good amount of time to get some answers to your questions, and if you decide you really like your psychic you can always schedule a full reading. All you need is a good internet connection and your phone, computer or tablet.

Another great thing about instant messaging chats is that nobody else can hear your conversation. When we get our readings over the phone or over video, people can hear what we are saying and sometimes even what our psychic is saying as well. If you prefer a little bit more anonymity, and a little bit more distance, psychic reading by SMS chat is a great option for you!

Ask Now

At Ask Now you can get the first 5 minutes of your online psychic chat absolutely free. And after that, you can get readings for as little as a dollar a minute. Once you’re registered on the Ask Now website, do a search to find your preferred psychic. You can use the filters to find the psychic with the type of qualifications that you want.

Then, all you have to do is click the little chat button to instantly, to begin your chat. Once your time is up, you can choose to continue chatting or you can just click ‘end chat.’ You also have an opportunity to rate your psychic when you are finished. It’s super easy to use!

Pros of free psychic reading chat rooms

Learn all about psychic readings

Learn all about psychic readings Try out your first psychic reading for free

Cons of a free psychic reading chat room