New India Tour Includes Two Amazing Festivals

If you want to see India’s Diwali (the festival of lights) and also Holi (the festival of colours), then you will be very interested in a new tour that was recently announced. Here are the details…

Goway’s extensive India program returns in 2017, led by the company’s HOLIDAYS OF A LIFETIME® flagship tour, Splendours of India, which enhances the passenger’s India travels with the “promise of something special.”

Goway offers a range of quality touring options to India, including fully-customizable independent journeys, economical group tours such as the 6-day Essential Golden Triangle, and Goway’s Holiday of a Lifetime, the 17-day Splendours of India. Goway’s thirteen HOLIDAYS OF A LIFETIME® come with the “promise of something special”, and every year Goway Asia’s General Manager Diane Molzan works to deliver on this promise based on continued research and passenger feedback.

“We never want to get stuck in a rut or provide passengers with a slightly flat experience,” says Molzan. “For instance, in Agra we like to include a visit to a community project, and now we visit a very special place called Sheroes Hangout, a café run by women marred by acid attacks. The café allows these women to tell their stories, move past their shame and rebuild their lives.”

Other added touches beginning in October 2017 include high tea with a local family near the ghost town of Fatehpur Sikri, a visit to an Indian wrestling school near Varanasi, and a custom sari fitting in Jaipur.

In addition, two special departures overlap with two of India’s most radiant festivals — Diwali (the festival of lights) and Holi (the festival of colours). Travellers who join the 5 October 2017 departure will get the chance to celebrate Diwali in Delhi, including a night out with dinner, drinks and fireworks. The 23 February 2018 departure coincides with the Hindu spring festival Holi, and travellers will enjoy a celebration lunch including costumes, water guns, water balloons, herbal colours, and traditional music.

“Splendours of India is part of Goway’s commitment to offer the highest possible quality escorted journey for globetrotters who want to explore the world safely and comfortably, yet still gain an authentic experience in an exotic part of the world,” says Molzan.

Splendours of India is priced from US $6999 / CA $8499. For more information on Splendours of India, or on any of Goway’s twelve other HOLIDAYS OF A LIFETIME®, call 1-800-387-8850, or visit Goway.com.

Since 1970, Goway has been providing unforgettable travel experiences to Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Central & South America, Europe, and Idyllic Island destinations. Today Goway is recognized as one of North America’s leading travel companies for individuals, families and groups to exotic destinations around the globe. Goway has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Sydney and Manila.