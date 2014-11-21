Deepak Chopra Press Release Head to be Re Written

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2014 /PRNewswire/ — DTS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSI), a leader in high-definition audio solutions and audio enhancement technologies, today announced a new iOS app from Deepak Chopra and ABOVE Technologies that allows users to experience meditative poetry in immersive sound over any set of headphones through DTS Headphone:X technology.

Dr. Chopra, a world-renowned physician, best-selling author and wellness expert, narrates poems inspired by Rumi’s “Healing the Heart” meditations on “The Non Local” app that immerse the user in holistic sound, creating a tranquil environment for meditation and healing. Rumi was a 13th-century Persian mystic whose poetry is beloved by wisdom traditions throughout the world.

“This app will allow you to calm down, reduce stress, normalize your blood pressure and sleep better by listening to sound in a holistic manner,” said Dr. Chopra. “I chose to work purposefully with DTS on this app because their Headphone:X technology creates truly immersive sound. The sound seems to be coming from everywhere — behind you, in front of you, above you and beside you. Headphone:X takes you out of your headphones, allowing you to experience ‘The Non Local.'”

DTS Headphone:X turns any ordinary pair of headphones into an impressive multidimensional sound system for mobile devices. It accurately recreates the original studio environment, providing listeners with immersive, 3D audio that delivers the perception of sound all around them. The technology aids in the experience of The Non Local app anywhere, anytime – in the home, at work or while traveling.

“DTS Headphone:X provides the audio experience listeners deserve on their mobile devices. When listeners experience the multidimensional impact of Headphone:X in their headphones, they immediately understand how amazing the mobile audio experience can be,” said Kevin Doohan, chief marketing officer (CMO) at DTS. “Garnering the support of a leader in alternative medicine and wellness such as Deepak Chopra is an honor. The Non Local is a wonderful showcase of the potential of high-quality audio for personal enrichment as well as entertainment.”

Deepak Chopra’s The Non Local application features 12 tracks and is available for download now on iOS via iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id906379549. An Android version of the app will be available in December.

Deepak will discuss The Non Local app and the benefits of holistic sound during a live Internet broadcast event at 2 p.m. PST today at the Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, Calif., home of the Chopra Center for Well Being. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/deepaklive.

About Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra, MD is the author of more than eighty books, which have been translated into over forty-three languages. Chopra has twenty-two New York Times bestsellers. His latest book is The Future of God. He serves as the founder of The Chopra Foundation and co-founder of The Chopra Center for Wellbeing.

About ABOVE Technologies

ABOVE Technologies is a leading research and development company based out of Lexington, Massachusetts.

About DTS, Inc.

DTS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSI) is a premier audio solutions provider for high-definition entertainment experiences—anytime, anywhere, on any device. DTS’ audio solutions enable delivery and playback of clear, compelling high-definition audio, which is incorporated by hundreds of licensee customers around the world, into an array of consumer electronic devices. From a renowned legacy as a pioneer in high definition multi-channel audio, DTS became a mandatory audio format in the Blu-ray Disc™ standard and is now increasingly deployed in enabling digital delivery of compelling movies, music, games and other forms of digital entertainment to a growing array of network-connected consumer devices. DTS technology is in car audio systems, digital media players, DVD players, game consoles, home theaters, PCs, set-top boxes, smart phones, surround music content and every device capable of playing Blu-ray™ discs. Founded in 1993, DTS’ corporate headquarters are located in Calabasas, California. DTS also has offices in Los Gatos, San Diego and Santa Ana, California, Washington, China, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Copyright 2014, DTS, Inc. DTS, the Symbol, and DTS and the Symbol together are registered trademarks of DTS, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.