Choosing Courage in a Culture of Fear

by Frances Moore Lappé & Jeffrey Perkins

The best-selling author of Hope’s Edge shows how to overcome the restrictions of fear to create personal change in your life and social change in the world.

More than thirty years ago, her first book, Diet for a Small Planet, captured the imagination of millions of readers. Three decades later that book, and its sequel, Hope’s Edge, remain popular for one reason: They help people make a personal connection with big-world solutions.

Today, millions of Americans are becoming aware of the disconnect between their own values and the direction of our world. Many people ask, “If I’m disturbed by the state of my society, and if my life doesn’t feel connected to meaningful answers, why I am I not doing something about it? How can I get unstuck?”

You Have the Power offers powerful tools for releasing us. It recognizes that when we begin to face these questions, we meet fear. But it is our personal choices in the face of fear that make the difference. The desired revolution bringing forth the world we want depends on us: on how we relate to fear, in ourselves and in the world around us.

You Have the Power offers seven liberating thoughts about fear. Freeing us from fear’s choking energy, these new thoughts allow us to fulfill our heart’s desire-to be heroes to ourselves so we can shape the humane world we would like.

2004, Jeremy P. Tarcher, hardcover, 144 pages, $18.95