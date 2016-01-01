Discovering the Endless Possibilities for Altering Your Everyday Reality

by William Arntz, Betsy Chasse & Mark Vicente

Part documentary, part narrative drama and part visual hallucinogen, the quantum fable What the Bleep Do We Know!? Discovering the Endless Possibilities for Altering Your Everyday Reality, is now a book by the producers of the film of the same name. Not just a movie tie-in, this stand-along book offers deeper insight into the fusion of science, philosophy and religion.

The award-winning movie was the fourth most successful documentary of all time in the U.S., grossing over 12 million dollars. A director’s cut will be released in theaters in January, 2006.

With the help of more than a dozen research and theoretical scientists, it takes you through the looking glass of quantum physics into a universe that is more bizarre and alive than ever imagined. Then it takes you beyond, into the outer edges of our scientific knowledge of consciousness, perception, body chemistry and brain structure. What is a thought made of? What is reality made of? And most importantly, how does a thought change the nature of reality?

INTERVIEW WITH THE AUTHORS/FILMMAKERS

What inspired the film and the subsequent book?

It really started when Will Arntz became inspired to give back, to fund projects that would actually change consciousness, make a difference in the world. Shortly thereafter he had an epiphany that he should be involved, that it should be his project. So, coming out of retirement from his first successful software company, he started a second and earmarked part of the profits for projects with a conscience. While expecting to evaluate the works of others looking for funding, Will met Mark, who was editing a film at the same time. Together at a class where quantum physics was the center of discussion, someone suggested writing a book about it. Mark thought — why not a movie? Thus, Will founded the “project” and his movie team was two thirds formed. Then, when it was imminent that a producer was needed, Betsy became the third side of the triangle.

What were some of the unique challenges of putting the book together?

Just like with the film, the concepts are huge and 1000s of books could be written on just one of the chapters. Trying to fit it all into one book was tough. People are looking for conclusions and much of what we write about is still being explored. We didn’t want to write a self help book. We wanted to write a self exploration book.

How is this book different from the movie?

In the film you have a finite amount of time. In the book we were able to expand on the ideas because we had more space. The book was also written after the film had been out for a year and we had the opportunity to do more interview and investigation to better understand the ideas.

How will this book affect the common person?

Mainly, it’s written for everyone. It’s entertaining and compelling, and it makes concepts which seemed out of reach for most people understandable. We’re hopeful people will be inspired to gain more knowledge about themselves and the great new discoveries science is making about us and your universe.

What the Bleep Do We Know!?(TM): Discovering the Endless Possibilities for Altering Your Everyday Reality