A virtual encyclopedia of Self Improvement, allowing readers to pinpoint what they want without experimentation and failure

by David Riklan

One visit to the Self Improvement section of a bookstore and something becomes clear right away: help is needed just to sort through the overwhelming array of offerings from today’s experts. That help is now available, thanks to Self Improvement: The Top 101 Experts Who Help Us Improve Our Lives . It narrows down the top Self Improvement experts and sorts through their vast supply of products and information.

David Riklan, president and founder of Self Improvement Online, Inc, has complied a virtual encyclopedia of Self Improvement, allowing readers to pinpoint what they want without experimentation and failure, thus easing the confusion that might arise in seeking the best author or speaker to follow.

Included are the most popular names, such as Deepak Chopra, Dr. Phil McGraw, Tich Nhat Hanh, Anthony Robbins, Sylvia Browne, Marianne Williamson, Louise Hay and Eckhart Tolle. Other inclusions are Carlos Castaneda, Kahlil Gibran, The Dalai Lama, Werner Erhard and Napoleon Hill.

Readers can look up any of the top 101 experts and learn about their companies, seminars, bestsellers, and audio and video programs before heading to the store, to avoid wasting time and money on products they may know little about.

“I believe that if you want something, anything, the best way to get it is to find somebody else who already has it and figure out how they got it,” Riklan said. “The experts featured in this book all teach us how to improve our lives and, in many cases, they show us how we can teach ourselves.”

Each chapter includes the expert’s background and philosophy, plus notable quotations and contact information.

Riklan also gives a recommendation and opinion of his own, offering the best way to quickly get started with each of the 101 experts. “This book will change your life no matter who you are or what you’re doing,” he says.

David Riklan has been working in the Self Improvement field for over 20 years. He has been an instructor for Dale Carnegie. His six newsletters and four web sites, includingwww.selfgrowth.com, make his company a leading provider of Self Improvement and Personal Growth on the Internet.

Self Improvement: The Top 101 Experts Who Help Us Improve Our Lives