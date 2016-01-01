For the first time, Chinese martial art secrets are revealed to Westerners who want alternative ways to treat the acute and chronic injuries experienced by any active person

by Tom Bisio

A renowned expert in Chinese sports medicine and martial arts reveals ancient Eastern secrets for healing common injuries, including sprains, bruises, deep cuts, and much more in A Tooth from the Tiger’s Mouth .

For centuries, Chinese martial arts masters have kept their highly prized remedies as carefully guarded secrets, calling such precious and powerful knowledge “a tooth from the tiger’s mouth.” Now, for the first time, these deeply effective methods are revealed to Westerners who want alternative ways to treat the acute and chronic injuries experienced by any active person.

While many books outline the popular teachings of traditional Chinese medicine, only this one offers step-by-step instructions for treating injuries. Expert practitioner and martial artist Tom Bisio explains the complete range of healing strategies and provides a Chinese first-aid kit to help the reader fully recover from every mishap: cuts, sprains, breaks, dislocations, bruises, muscle tears, tendonitis, and much more.

He teaches readers how to:

Examine and diagnose injuries

Prepare and apply herbal formulas

Assemble a portable kit for emergencies

Fully recuperate with strengthening exercises and healing dietary advice.

Comprehensive and easy to follow, with drawings to illustrate both the treatment strategies and the strengthening exercises, this unique guidebook will give readers complete access to the powerful healing secrets of the great Chinese warriors.

Tom Bisio is a world-renowned martial artist and a licensed practitioner of Chinese medicine. He heads a clinic in New York City where his unique background in Western and Eastern approaches to healing has helped him create and implement effective rehabilitation programs.

by Tom Bisio, 2004, Fireside, softcover, 364 pages, $14.00 (Canada $20.00).